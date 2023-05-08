Cyclone Mocha may hit Ctg coast around 14 May

A low pressure has developed over south Bay of Bengal and adjoining seas with a maximum risk of hitting the Chittagong coast between 14 May and 15 May.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's Monday forecast, the low-pressure is likely to intensify into a depression on 9 May and further into Cyclone Mocha over the next day.

Additional parts of western low pressure are located over West Bengal and nearby areas.

Mustafa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, said the low pressure is likely to turn into a deep depression by tomorrow and a cyclone on 11 May. If the deep depression develops into a cyclone, it will be called Mocha.

Meanwhile, as a caution for the cyclone, the Chittagong District Administration advised residents to move to safer places from Monday.

"Apart from this, Upazila Nirbahi officials have been given special directives to prepare cyclone centres," Chittagong Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman told The Business Standard.

Coastal districts of Chittagong and Barishal divisions are in danger of being inundated by 7 - 10 feet high tides.

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre operated by the US Navy, the low pressure is likely to develop into a deep depression by tomorrow and become a full-blown cyclone on 11 May.

From 11 May, Cyclone Mocha will move north and north-west towards India's Odisha coast and change direction on 12 May to move north-eastwards along the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar.