Cyclone Michaung causes drizzle in Dhaka, temperature may fall from Monday: Met Office

The capital Dhaka has been experiencing drizzle since the early hours of Thursday (7 December) due to Cyclone Michaung, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

According to the meteorological office, rain may continue in various parts of the country including the capital till Friday (8 December) and temperatures are expected to fall from Monday (11 December).

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Barishal, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Chattogram division, said a regular bulletin of Met office.

Cyclone Michaung, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, hit the coast of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday (5 December). Due to this, the sky has remained cloudy in different parts of the country including the capital Dhaka. It rained in some parts of the country on Wednesday (6 December).

The commute of city dwellers was disrupted due to the rain. Many people were seen walking along the roads due to the lack of public transport.

Office-goers, particularly those employed in the private sector, endured difficulties while going to their respective workplaces.

The met office recorded 10 mm of rainfall in Dhaka in 24 hours till 6am Thursday while the highest rainfall of 26mm was recorded in Jashore.

Though a 48-hour blockade is underway, commuters in Dhaka witnessed unusual traffic in many parts of Dhaka this morning.

Met office said Cyclone Michaung has weakened in Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas. Due to its influence, deep circulating clouds continue to form in the North Bay of Bengal and nearby coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Yesterday there was rain in different parts of the country under the influence of Cyclone Michaung. The highest rainfall was recorded in Dinajpur at 3mm.

Although almost a week has passed into December, temperatures have not fallen.

The Met Office said it will not be chilly for two days after the rain. There will be moisture in the air for two days after the rains therefore temperature will not decrease much.

However, if the humidity decreases within two days, wintry chills may be felt after that.