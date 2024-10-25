Cyclone Dana causes minimal damage, no threat to Bangladesh

25 October, 2024, 01:00 am
Cyclone Dana causes minimal damage, no threat to Bangladesh

Kamrul Hasan NDC, Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, provided this update on the current situation on Thursday night

25 October, 2024, 01:00 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh remains safe from the impact of Cyclone Dana. According to reports, no significant damage has been observed in most areas.

However, strong winds have caused 4-5 houses to collapse in Latachapali union of Kolapara upazila under Patuakhali district.

Kamrul Hasan NDC, Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, provided this update on the current situation on Thursday night.

The Meteorological Department confirmed via telephone that there is no threat of the cyclone making landfall in Bangladesh. The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has been monitoring the situation closely, ensuring necessary precautions are in place, he added.

