Cyclone ‘Asani’: Five coastal districts on alert

All necessary preparations have been taken in five coastal districts to face any possible situation that might arise due to cyclonic storm "Asani".

Barishal divisional administration has kept 4,915 shelter centres ready although the Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted that the cyclone may not hit the coasts of the country.

Of these, 1,071 shelters have been prepared in Barishal district, 925 in Patuakhali, 1104 in Bhola, 712 in Pirojpur, 629 in Barguna and 474 in Jhalakathi.

Two million people as well as their livestock can take shelter at these centres.

Besides, the Divisional Commissioner's Office has instructed the concerned officials to provide clean water, dry food and electricity in the shelters.

CPP (Cyclone Preparedness Programme) volunteers have also been prepared, said a source at district administration.

The Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) and various government and non-government organisations have already been instructed to remain alert.

Amin-ul-Ahsan, Barishal divisional commissioner, said adequate preparations have been taken to face the possible cyclone.

Cyclonic storm "Asani" over west central Bay and adjoining area moved West-Northwestwards over the same area.

It was centred at noon on Monday about 1105kms Southwest of Chattogram port, 1045kms Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1015 kms South-Southwest of Mongla port and 1000 kms South-Southwest of Payra port, said a Met office bulletin .

It is likely move in a Northwesterly direction, it said.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant warning signal No 2.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Sunday said there is no possibility of cyclone Asani hitting Bangladesh coast.

He said the cyclone is moving northwestwards and it will weaken while passing Odisha, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and West Bengal in India on 12 May and will turn into a low, he told reporters at his Secretariat office.

The cyclone might cause storms and rains in Bangladesh but there will be no tidal surge, he added.