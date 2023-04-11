Ctg Ponds to be freed from encroachers: DC

Environment

11 April, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 10:13 pm

File photo
File photo

The Chattogram district administration took some decisions, including freeing ponds from illegal occupants to ensure sufficient water for strengthening the fire safety system in business establishments in the port city.

The decision was taken at a special meeting between the district administration and the traders on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, who chaired the meeting, said "We have to adopt a plan to deal with fire accidents and national disasters. Actions should be taken to ensure that a situation like Bangabazar does not arise."

"The district administration has taken 11 decisions to prevent fire accidents in the markets in the port city and increase public awareness," Plaban Kumar Biswas, staff officer of the administration, said after the meeting.

The decisions include - Every shop should have a fire licence with up-to-date fire extinguishers. The shopkeepers-employees have to receive training from the fire service. Fire hydrants must be used. Each market association should have its own plan for dealing with national disasters including firefighting. The market association will install CC cameras at various points to monitor any accident.

The market associations will request cable operators and Internet service providers to take the cables and internet lines underground.

Traders' associations of markets under the control of the City Corporation, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) along with privately owned markets should take a long-term plan so that markets can have reserve tanks and take adequate measures to deal with national disasters.

The district administration will write to the City Corporation to clear the footpaths and to the Electrification Board to install the electrical wires in a time-befitting manner.

A team consisting of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and media representatives will be also formed to increase public awareness.

If the traders do not take the necessary steps regarding these decisions, legal action will be taken against them through the mobile court.

Water shortage increases damage by the fires

The water reservoirs in the city area are disappearing. Ponds should be freed from illegal encroachers and walkways should be constructed around those.

According to the 1981 statistics of the Department of Environment, there were about 25,000 ponds and water bodies in Chittagong. CDA's latest survey in 2007 found 4,523 ponds and lakes in the port city. According to the latest survey done by Chattogram District Fisheries Office in 2018, there are only 615 ponds and lakes in 41 wards of Chattogram City.

According to the survey results of these three organisations, 24,000 reservoirs have disappeared in Chattogram in four decades. For this, the fire service has to face a shortage of water while extinguishing the fire.

Chattogram Chamber of Commerce Director Md Ahid Siraj Chowdhury Swapan, Chattogram Press Club Senior Vice President Chowdhury Farid representatives from various markets including Jahur Hawkers' Market, Rizuddin Bazar, Chaktai, Khatunganj, Terri Bazar, Tamkundi Lane, Nupur Market were also present in the meeting.

CTG / pond

