Cox's Bazar now home to Asia's largest ocean plastic statue

Environment

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 05:49 pm

Cox's Bazar now home to Asia's largest ocean plastic statue

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 05:49 pm
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Cox's Bazar, the world's longest natural sea beach, and a popular tourist destination in the country, is now home to Asia's largest ocean plastic statue.

To caution tourists coming to Cox's Bazar beach regarding the dangers of plastic pollution, a huge "monster" sculpted out of plastic waste has been constructed at the Kolatoli beach.

Cox's Bazar District Administration and Bidyanondo Foundation have jointly taken the initiative in a bid to reduce plastic pollution.

This is the first time an exhibition of this nature has been conducted in Bangladesh with discarded plastic waste materials.

Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Mamunur Rashid is slated to inaugurate the statue Thursday (15 December).

The statue named "Giant" is aimed at reminding people that tossing plastic into the ocean will only come back to haunt them like a monster.

The non-profit social welfare organisation launched the event a month ago. Since then, every Friday and Saturday, tourists at the Cox's Bazar beach have been receiving gifts for depositing plastic waste including bottles, packets to Bidyanondo volunteers.

 

