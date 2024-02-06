Country has to move on from brick kilns to eco-friendly bricks: Saber

The country has to move on from the present traditional method of making bricks to an eco-friendly method, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (6 February).

"Closing or demolishing brick kilns is not the only solution. We have to move from the present traditional method of making bricks to an eco-friendly method. We are looking towards block bricks," he said.

The minister said this while replying to a supplementary question of ruling party MP elected from Laxmipur-2 Nur Uddin Chowdhury Noyon in Parliament.

He also said in Bangladesh every year 13 crore metric tonnes of agricultural soil is used for brick kilns.

"That has implications over food security of the country, That is why we are trying to move towards block brick," he said.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury said that some 500 brick kilns have been identified initially.

"Each brick kiln produces an average of 5 million bricks each year, which is 250 crores in total. Currently the capacity of producing block bricks is 300 crores," he said.

As instructed by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the minister said we will move towards eco-friendly bricks.

"We will close the existing brick kilns in a planned way. So that the development will not be disrupted, the price of bricks should not increase."

He wants the cooperation of the MPs to increase the use of block brick rapidly within the next 1-2 years.