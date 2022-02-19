Copper headed trinket, monocled cobra snakes rescued from Hathazari 

A copper headed trinket and two baby snakes of monocled cobra were rescued from Hathazari upazila of Chattogram.

On Saturday morning, a copper headed trinket snake was rescued from Boro Dighirpar area of the upazila and five eggs of monocled cobra from Sandwip Colony area. Later, two baby snakes hatched out of its shells.

Station Officer of Hathazari Forest Department Fazlul Quader Chowdhury said the snakes were freed in a reserved forest.