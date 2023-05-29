Conservation, recycling, replantation stressed to protect environment 

Conservation, recycling and replantation are key to protecting the environment, said Nahim Razzaq, a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and convenor of Climate Parliament Bangladesh.

"Climate change affects each of us differently in our lives. We often don't realise it but it will have an effect. Our mindset should be solution based. We should act according to the impact. We all have responsibilities," he said while addressing an event, "EnvoFrame", at North South University (NSU) on Sunday.

The event was hosted by the NSU Earth Club and sponsored by EnvoLead, aiming at raising awareness and advocacy around the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by leveraging the impact of visual storytelling. The Business Standard was the media partner for the event.

Addressing as the chief guest, Nahim Razzaq highlighted the pressing need for environmental protection, saying, "Climate change is the biggest challenge for the present and future generations. Everyone has a responsibility to contribute from their place".

NSU Pro-VC Professor M Ismail Hossain, who chaired the session, also emphasised collective efforts in protecting the environment, saying that these endeavours will play a crucial role in this regard.

Bangladesh Jute Mill's Corporation Adviser and inventor of the Sonali Bag Mubarak Ahmad Khan, agronomist and environmentalist Kamrun Nahar, a professor at the Department of Environmental Science and Management of NSU, and Gour Gobinda Goswami, a professor at the Department of Economics, attended the event as special guests.

At the event, compelling narratives, novel solutions, and evidence of positive impact to bolster support for the SDGs were submitted by participating teams in a competition. Md Abdul Quayyum, head of communications at UNDP Bangladesh, and Md Mahfuzur Rahnman Mishu, special correspondent at Jamuna Television, were among the judges.

Team Mitra bagged the first prize while Team Plastid and Team Eternal secured second and third spots respectively. Thirty-seven teams took part in the contest and in the round, selected five teams presented their ideas.