Cold weather may intensify in coming days: Met Office

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 02:01 pm

Temperatures at 9°C first time this winter

File photo: UNB
File photo: UNB

The Met Office predicts a moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to tomorrow morning and may continue till noon.

Due to thick fog, cold weather may prevail at places over the country, states the forecast for the next few days.

Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may disrupt due to thick fog, warns the Met Office.

On Tuesday (2 January) night temperature may fall by (1-2)°C over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and it may rise slightly over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions.

Day temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The minimum temperature in the country has dropped below 10°C.

On Tuesday morning, the lowest temperature in the country was 9°C in Sayedpur of Nilphamari.

This is the lowest minimum temperature of this winter season so far.

The lowest temperature in the country was 11.6°C in Tentulia of Panchagarh on Monday.

