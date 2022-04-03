YPF conducts seminar on Climate Action

Climate Change

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 02:31 pm

Related News

YPF conducts seminar on Climate Action

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 02:31 pm
YPF conducts seminar on Climate Action

Youth Policy Forum (YPF) organized a seminar on "Commonwealth Youth in Climate Action with the British High Commission in Dhaka on 28 March.

The event stated briefly on the outcomes of COP26;highlighted the role of youth to innovate and take part in  climate action; and the way forward for making Bangladesh greener and sustainable,reads a press release.

The conference brought together policymakers of various political parties, activists, negotiators and most importantly, the youth. It is the second tentpole program YPF has helped launch as part of its climate-focused roadmap and climate advocacy. 

Arfan Uzzaman, Climate Change MRV Expert of FAO of the United Nations, presented the recent findings of the sixth IPCC Assessment Report. He highlighted food security, living standards and governance as vital structural pillars that would need to be strengthened by climate change prone countries around the world.He  also emphasized that Bangladesh needs to enhance water security and become more resilient to even stronger natural cyclones, floods, and droughts. 

A panel of youth activists also underlined their strategy for increasing youth awareness. Fayaz Anam from Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative highlighted how olympiads and fellowship programs helped over 10,000 students receive climate change awareness training. Sohanur Rahman from YouthNet for Climate Justice urged and emphasized holding the wealthy nations accountable for their significant contributions to climate change. In the same panel, Nurul Huda Ashrafi from JAAGO Foundation addressed that the aim was to connect to the youth, create awareness, connect to the social leaders, and make people understand how climate change affected everyone. 

Furthermore, Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid, addressed women's influence on shaping stronger climate change resilience programs. She explained how rural women are at the forefront of climate change and how they are the real agents of change.

Seasoned politicians like Tabith Awal, Tanvir Shakil Joy MP and Shameem Haider Patwari MP also spoke at the conference.
 

Bangladesh

climate action / YPF / Youth Policy Forum (YPF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

3h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

5h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

6h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

'Sharmaji Namkin' is full of flavour

'Sharmaji Namkin' is full of flavour

1h | Videos
Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

5h | Videos
Landfill by occupying hospital's land

Landfill by occupying hospital's land

5h | Videos
Healthy Iftar Recipes

Healthy Iftar Recipes

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers