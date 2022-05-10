World could see 1.5C of warming in next five years, WMO reports

Climate Change

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 11:37 am

Related News

World could see 1.5C of warming in next five years, WMO reports

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 11:37 am
A boat lies on the bottom of Amazonas river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/File Photo
A boat lies on the bottom of Amazonas river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/File Photo

The world faces a 50% chance of warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, if only briefly, by 2026, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday.

That does not mean the world would be crossing the long-term warming threshold of 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), which scientists have set as the ceiling for avoiding catastrophic climate change.

But a year of warming at 1.5C could offer a taste of what crossing that long-term threshold would be like.

"We are getting measurably closer to temporarily reaching the lower target of the Paris Agreement," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, referring to climate accords adopted in 2015.

The likelihood of exceeding 1.5C for a short period has been rising since 2015, with scientists in 2020 estimating a 20% chance and revising that last year up to 40%. Even one year at 1.5C of warming can have dire impacts, such as killing many of the world's coral reefs and shrinking Arctic sea ice cover.

In terms of the long-term average, the average global temperature is now about 1.1C warmer than the pre-industrial average.

"Loss and damage associated with, or exacerbated by, climate change is already occurring, some of it likely irreversible for the foreseeable future," said Maxx Dilley, deputy director of climate at the WMO.

World leaders pledged under the 2015 Paris Agreement to prevent crossing the long-term 1.5C threshold – measured as a multi-decadal average – but so far have fallen short on cutting climate-warming emissions. Today's activities and current policies have the world on track to warm by about 3.2C by the end of the century.

"It's important to remember that once we hit 1.5C, the lack of science-based emissions policies mean that we will suffer worsening impacts as we approach 1.6C, 1.7C, and every increment of warming thereafter," said Kim Cobb, a climate scientist at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Top News / World+Biz

Global warming / climate change / World Meteorological Organization (WMO) / Earth temperature / Global Temperature Rise / Global Temperature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

21m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

41m | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

4h | Panorama
Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

2h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

13h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

21h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021