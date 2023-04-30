South Asia at most risk from extreme heat: World Bank

Climate Change

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 11:07 am

Related News

South Asia at most risk from extreme heat: World Bank

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 11:07 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

As extreme heat is increasing in frequency, severity and complexity due to climate change around the world, the region of South Asia is at most risk from the phenomenon, said a recent report by the World Bank.

High-density living, along with low permeation of green and blue spaces, has created heat management challenges for a large number of communities in South Asia and the majority of the urban areas are ill-equipped to deal with extreme heat, said the report, titled, "Urban Heat in South Asia: Integrating People and Place in Adapting to Rising Temperatures" released on Friday (28 April). 

The report also said that the region, home to a quarter of the world's population, was accustomed to extreme heat, but rapid urbanisation and climate change were pushing the region's limits of adaptation with lethal consequences, and described high-density, less green spaces "a challenge". 

According to the report, South Asian cities face unique challenges, competing demands, and resource constraints, unlike anything in developed economies. While explaining the complications of urban heat, the report said the heat has uneven spatial and social distributions, with wide variations in temperatures and adaptive capacities across buildings and cities around the world.

The report said that between 1950-2017, 60% of the world's urban population experienced warming twice as large as the global average, and by 2100, 25% of the world's largest cities could warm by 7 degree Celsius. 

It also pointed out that the knowledge of urban temperatures in South Asia has been largely limited to satellite data or studies that have not accounted for spatial variability. This has limited the awareness and understanding of intra-urban heat differences in South Asian cities.

The report urged policymakers in the region to ensure urban planning and development was adapted to higher temperatures in the face of climate change and the UHI effect.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Extreme Heat / South Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

3h | Mode
With restaurants and commercial set-ups in every corner, the Dhanmondi lakeside is hardly a walker’s paradise. PHOTO: SAQLAIN RIZVE.

A tale of two parks

5h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

3h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

2h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

17h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022