RIVET and Reflective Teens lead 'Greening Chittagong: Fostering Youth Innovation' ahead of climate action

In anticipation of COP 28, US based social enterprise RIVET and teen based creative platform Reflective Teens joined forces to host an event titled 'Greening Chittagong: Fostering Youth Innovation' at the American Corner Chattogram today.

The event drew attention to the vital role of youth-led initiatives in combating climate change, stated a press release.

The gathering commenced with a keynote address by Shamsuddin Illius, a distinguished Climate Journalist and Bureau Chief of The Business Standard. Illius set the tone for the event by shedding light on the significance of innovative approaches in addressing environmental challenges.

Nuzaba Tasannum, Assistant Manager of the Green Bangle Project, took the stage next, showcasing the project's initiatives aimed at enhancing the local environment. The Green Bangle Project, known for its commitment to sustainable practices, highlighted a series of innovative projects geared towards fostering a greener and more eco-friendly Chattogram.

Following the presentations, an engaging Q&A session allowed participants to interact with the speakers, gaining deeper insights into effective climate action. The interactive nature of the session facilitated a dynamic exchange of ideas and experiences among the diverse audience.

A pivotal moment of the event unfolded as participants individually pledged to contribute to making Chittagong a greener and more sustainable city. These personal commitments underscored the participants' dedication to environmental stewardship and their resolve to take tangible actions in their communities.

Representatives from various youth organisations added to the event's vibrancy, with notable attendees including the Rotaract Club of Chittagong Heritage, AUW Environmental Sciences Club, Changemakers Foundation, Youth Net, Ek Takay Shikkha, and Youth Planet. Their presence emphasised the collaborative spirit and united front that the youth are forming to address pressing environmental concerns.

As the countdown to COP-28 continues, events like 'Greening Chittagong: Fostering Youth Innovation' serve as beacons of hope, demonstrating the power of collective action and the ability of the youth to drive positive change in the face of climate challenges. The event concluded with a sense of shared responsibility, echoing RIVET's mission to drive transformative change for a sustainable future in Chattogram and beyond.