Pvt sector critical to address climate change: Cabinet secretary

The private sector is critical for creating innovative and technological solutions, provide resources to address climate challenges, said Khandker Anwarul Islam, cabinet secretary, Cabinet Division.

"If we can provide a friendly environment and incentives for businesses to search for cleaner technologies as well as earn profits, then there will be more companies investing in such businesses," he said.

The cabinet secretary made the remarks while addressing a workshop titled "Sustainable Development in the Context of Post-Pandemic and Climate Vulnerability: PPP's Role, Prospects and Challenges in Bangladesh" as its chief guest on Tuesday.

The Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), Prime Minister's Office in Partnership with UNDP Bangladesh organized the event at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

Speakers on the occasion said the government can partner with private agencies to use resources with a focus on the environment, climate change, and inclusive growth while producing enough profit for private sectors.

Sultana Afroz, secretary & CEO, PPPA, chaired the programme.

She said there are 77 projects in the PPP pipeline with a total investment of $35.42 billion. 17 ministries and 26 agencies maintain the projects.

She said the first successfully implemented PPP project in the health sector was inaugurated at National Institute for Kidney Diseases and Urology (NIKDU) on 30 Nov 2016. The first phase of the project is expected to start operation later this year.

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh, ITO Naoki, Japan's ambassador to Bangladesh, Li Jiming, China's ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Saudi Arab's ambassador to Bangladesh, Mustafa Osman Turan, Turkey's ambassador to Bangladesh attended the programme along with others.

The ambassadors said Bangladesh is a suitable place for investment.

They added that the Covid-19 pandemic may have created some problems in implementing some projects, but the implementation will go smoothly during the post-Covid period.