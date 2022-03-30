Private sector critical for post-pandemic recovery, addressing climate change for SDGs: Cabinet Secretary

Photo: Courtesy

Speakers at a recent event in Dhaka have called for more involvement of the private sector in post-pandemic recovery and addressing the challenges to development posed by climate change.

"The private sector is critical to creating innovative and technological solutions and providing resources to address climate challenges," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said in his remarks.

He was speaking at a dialogue organised by the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of the Prime Minister's Office, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) titled 'Sustainable Development in the Context of Post-Pandemic and Climate Vulnerability: PPP's Role, Prospects and Challenges in Bangladesh' at a hotel in Dhaka, said a press release.

"The government can partner with private agencies to synergise resources with a focus on the environment, climate change, and inclusive growth and at the same time create enough profit for private sectors," Islam said in his address as the chief guest.

"If we can provide an enabling environment and incentives for businesses to search for cleaner technologies and earn profits, then there will be more companies investing in such businesses," he added.

The event was also attended by Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh as a special guest. ITO Naoki, ambassador, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh, Li Jiming, ambassador, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh, Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, ambassador, Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bangladesh and Mustafa Osman Turan, ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Bangladesh was present at the event along with other high officials and distinguished guests.

The event was chaired by Sultana Afroz, secretary & CEO, Public-Private Partnership Authority.

AKM Mamunur Rashid, Climate Change specialist, UNDP Bangladesh, presented the keynote on 'Climate Smart PPP'. Saule Imanova, investment officer, PPP Transaction Advisory, South Asia, IFC, SM Munjurul H Khan, senior advisor, Centre for Asian Climate and Environmental Policy Studies, and Dr Saleemul Huq, director, ICCCAD were among designated speakers of the seminar. The objective of this event was to explore PPP's role, prospects, and challenges in Bangladesh in a post-pandemic and climate-vulnerable situation.

The government established an Inter-Ministerial Committee on SDGs Implementation, its integration in government policies and 5-year plans and launched a programme called 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' to mobilise resources for a secured sustainable future. There are many other initiatives and projects being implemented in Bangladesh to address these challenges. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also the President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).