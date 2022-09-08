Green groups demand loss and damage money ahead of COP27

Climate Change

BSS/AFP
08 September, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:38 am

Related News

Green groups demand loss and damage money ahead of COP27

BSS/AFP
08 September, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:38 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hundreds of environmental groups called Wednesday for the issue of loss and damage finance to be on the formal agenda of the forthcoming COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt.

Developing nations have for years called for funding from rich polluters to help them reduce emissions while growing their economies and adapt to the impacts of global heating.

They argue that historic polluters also have a moral imperative to pay for the loss and damage -- impacts already being felt that countries cannot adapt to, such as Pakistan's devastating floods -- that their emissions are accelerating.

At the last UN climate summit, COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, countries representing six out of every seven people on the planet called for the establishment of a dedicated loss and damage "facility" that at-risk nations could instantly access to help them recover from extreme events.

That was shot down by richer nations, however. A loss and damage "dialogue" was offered as an alternative ahead of COP27, which begins in November in Sharm el-Sheikh.

More than 400 aid agencies and activist groups on Wednesday signed an open letter demanding that loss and damage finance be added to the official negotiating agenda.

They said discussions around money for impacted nations was needed "to ensure a meaningful outcome at COP27 to respond to the intensifying suffering of people facing climate and connected crises".

Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International, said that the conference's credibility was "hanging by a thread".

"The COP27 conference will be counted as a failure, if developed nations continue to ignore the demand from developing countries to establish a loss and damage finance facility to help people recover from worsening floods, wildfires and rising seas," he said.

climate change / Global warming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

3h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

1h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

1h | Videos
How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

3h | Videos
Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

3h | Videos
Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'