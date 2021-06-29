Experts stress climate change adaptation at school level

Climate Change

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 05:02 pm

Experts stress climate change adaptation at school level

They said children are socially and physically vulnerable to the effects of climate change

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 05:02 pm
Experts stress climate change adaptation at school level

In a bid to help children adapt to the rapidly increasing climate change experts in the capital has called for disseminating good and effective practices of climate change adaptation at the school level.

Speaking at a workshop on Tuesday, they said children are socially and physically vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Md Benzir Ahmed, education officer of Dhaka district, attended the workshop as its chief guest, while Razu Ahmed, education officer, Mohammadpur, participated as a special guest, reads a press statement.       

Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change impacts. Climate change is creating a range of impacts on children because of their critical exposure and sensitivity to environmental changes, they said.

Community Participation and Development (CPD) organised the event at Bengali Medium High School at Mohammadpur under its Child-Centred Climate Change Adaptation project.

School and community-based intervention for climate change are significantly effective for increasing the knowledge level of children, youth, and other members on this issue, experts observed at the programme.  

Moreover, Benzir Ahmed unveiled the cover of a booklet titled 'Climate Learning Booklet', which was prepared for school level students at the event.    

Teachers, school managing committee members of four schools of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), school and community children members, members of Green Club, Green Ambassador, community youth members, and community members also took part in the event.      

With the financial support of Australian Aid and technical support of Save the Children, CPD has been implementing a four-year-long child-centred climate adaptation project at No. 33 ward of DNCC since 2017.

