EU delegation arranges climate dialogue ahead of COP 26

The EU Delegation to Bangladesh arranged a roundtable on climate change ahead of the Conference of the Parties (COP) 26 meet scheduled to take place in Glasgow from October 31.

Eminent climate specialists set out their expectations for the COP, including what it should deliver for Bangladesh, how the EU and Bangladesh should work together before and after COP 26 and what needs to be done to build climate resilience, says a press release.

The recently arrived Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Mr. Charles Whiteley, opened the discussion, underlining the important role played by both Bangladesh and the EU in the climate discourse and recognising Bangladesh's leading role in the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF). He highlighted the EU's Climate Law, which enshrines in legislation EU commitments, including to achieve "climate neutrality" by 2050. EU Delegation representatives also took stock of the EU's Climate Adaptation Strategy published in last August and the Team Europe Initiative on Green Energy Transition, which will support the fulfilment of Bangladesh's energy needs through renewable energy.

Seven experts took part in the event: Executive Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue, CPD, Dr. Fahmida Khatun; Dr. Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus, BRAC University; Major General Muniruzzaman (retd) from the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies, BIPSS; Dr. Mizanur Rahman Khan from the International Centre for Climate Change and Development, ICCCAD; Dr. Atiq Rahman from Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies, BCAS, Shafqat Munir, Research Fellow of BIPSS and UNDP climate specialist, AK Mamunur Rashid.

Issues explored included the need to ensure that pledges on climate finance are met, the importance of technology transfer and capacity building, the need to preserve ambition to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the imperative of international discussion on climate-induced migration, the impact of Covid 19 and the importance of building resilience.

Also present at the event were officials of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh: Jeremy Opritesco, Dario Trombetta and Towheed Feroze.

H.E. Charles Whiteley stated: "Bangladesh has a wealth of ideas on how to address the challenges of climate change both at home and in the wider world. This exchange will help to enrich our preparations for COP 26 and to deliver a result that meets the need and expectations of both Bangladesh and the EU."