EU condemns 'out of whack' OPEC attempt to block COP28 fossil fuel deal

Climate Change

Reuters
10 December, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:20 am

Related News

EU condemns 'out of whack' OPEC attempt to block COP28 fossil fuel deal

Nearly 200 countries meeting in Dubai for the UN's COP28 climate summit are debating whether to agree, for the first time, to eventually end the world's use of fossil fuels, the main cause of climate change

Reuters
10 December, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:20 am
People hold placards and banners during a protest for climate justice and a cease fire in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
People hold placards and banners during a protest for climate justice and a cease fire in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

The European Union's climate chief on Saturday heavily criticised an attempt by OPEC to derail a COP28 deal on phasing out fossil fuels, calling the move by the oil producers' club "unhelpful" and "out of whack".

Nearly 200 countries meeting in Dubai for the UN's COP28 climate summit are debating whether to agree, for the first time, to eventually end the world's use of fossil fuels, the main cause of climate change.

In an unusual intervention, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais this week urged countries in the OPEC+ group to reject any COP28 deal targeting fossil fuels, in a letter seen by Reuters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"By many, including by me, that has been seen as out of whack, as unhelpful, as not in tune with where the world stands in terms of the very dramatic situation of our climate," EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said of the OPEC letter.

"We're here not to basically pay attention to our narrowly defined national or financial interests ... we're here to do what is right for the future of the world," Hoekstra told Reuters in an interview.

At least 80 countries including the 27-member EU, the United States and climate-vulnerable island nations are demanding a COP28 deal to phase out fossil fuels, as scientists urge ambitious action to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

"This should be the beginning of the end of fossil, and we all have to acknowledge this, whether we produce oil, consume oil, or not," Hoekstra said.

He said it would be a "scandal" if COP28 failed to produce a deal that would give the world a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius - the limit scientists say would avoid its most disastrous impacts.

A former Dutch foreign affairs minister, Hoekstra began his own career with a three-year stint at oil major Shell.

Observers and negotiators at COP28 said countries including Saudi Arabia and Russia - members of OPEC and OPEC+, respectively - have been the strongest opponents of a fossil fuel phase-out deal at COP28.

Coal, oil and gas account for more than 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions, which are fuelling worsening climate impacts including fatal heat, drought and rising sea levels.

Burning fossil fuels has served as the engine of modern life, and developing countries at the UN climate talks are demanding far more financial support to help them invest in clean energy.

Even with the growth of renewables, fossil fuels produce around 80% of the world's energy.

Alden Meyer, a COP28 delegate with think-tank E3G, said it was the first time OPEC's Secretariat has intervened in UN climate talks with a letter like the one it sent this week. "It indicates a whiff of panic," he said.

World+Biz / Europe

European Union (EU) / climate change / COP28

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

3h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

3h | Panorama
Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

3h | Panorama
Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

16h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

14h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices skyrocketed due to India's export ban

Onion prices skyrocketed due to India's export ban

15h | TBS Today
Most capped footballers in professional football

Most capped footballers in professional football

16h | TBS SPORTS
How to overcome dollar crisis

How to overcome dollar crisis

17h | TBS Round Table