Civil society demands to stop fossil fuel use immediately

The representatives of civil society demanded to stop the use of fossil fuel immediately.

They made the demand during a post COP-26 discussion titled "A Post-Mortem of COP 26: Outcry, Outcome and Takeaways".

The event was organized by the Centre for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD) associated with BARCIK, CANSA-BD, CCDB, CDP, COAST Foundation, Maleya Foundation, NCC, B, SDS and YPSA.

The discussion took place at the National Press Club, Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah Conference hall.

Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation, in his presidential speech said, "Our policy makers often don't see the regional problems and the problems of the root level people. Sometimes they send people to collect information. So, the information they give is not often from the heart; rather more from their head."

Mentioning the negative impacts of climate change, he said, "The global temperature has increased 1.1 degree Celsius which will create many climate migrants. If we cannot limit the global temperature within 1.5 degree Celsius and if the limit is declared to be 2 degree Celsius instead of 1.5 degree Celsius, it will become a death trap for many regions."

In his keynote speech, Dr Md Shamsuddoha, chief executive of CPRD said, "Apart from some limitations, there are many significant achievements of COP-26. To tackle climate change, COP-26 has brought new hope. All parties evolving, to pursue efforts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 °C, is the beginning of a new pathway. It is the outcome of our various movements, research work, statements and claims."

He added, "Our demand for limiting global temperatures to 1.5 °C has also been strengthened since the release of the IPCC Report AR6."

He also noted, "Time is flying, and pretty soon we will be too late to reduce carbon emissions to keep global temperatures within 1.5 degrees. One of our biggest demands during COP-26 was a phase-out time frame of using coal but it has not been achieved due to India, China and some other countries dissenting positions."

Dr Shamsuddoha demands to stop using fossil fuel including coal by the year 2050. He also demands that all Bangladeshi adaptation plans should be bottom-up approaches and they need to be focused on the vulnerable people and the community's needs.

Qamrul Islam Chowdhury, president of Bangladesh Environmental Journalist Forum said, "We went to COP with a determination to increase the coal "phase out" timeline, but due to the hindrance created by China, India and some other countries we had no other option but to accept "phase down" policy. These countries forced other countries to accept this issue due to their narrow economic advantage."

He said that a proper stand needs to be taken against these unfair decisions. He also complained that the negotiators of other countries have a bossy and know-it-all attitude but that is not reflected in their work.

Dr Nurul Quadir, ex-additional secretary, Kawser Rahman, president of Climate Change Journalist Forum, Syed Jahangir Hasan Masum, executive director of CDP, Nikhil Chandra Bhadra, Sundarbans and coastal belt protection movement convener and others were present during the discussion.