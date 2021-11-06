Civil societies from MVCs demand an end to carbon emission instead of net zero

Civil Society leaders from MVCs (Most Vulnerable Countries) have put forward a demand to end carbon emission instead of so called "Net Zero target by 2050".

They made the demand in a press conference on 5 November at the ongoing Cop 26 Global Climate Conference in Glasgow-UK, said a press release.

They also demanded that developed countries should ensure adequate finance and appropriate tools those will support to effective climate action for MVCs (Most Vulnerable Countries) and LDCs (Least Developed countries).

The press conference titled "LDC's & MVC Peoples' expectations and CoP 26" held at the meeting room of climate conference center, Glasgow where representatives of different CSO leader Soumya Datta from Peoples Forum, India and Md Ziaul Hoque Mukta CSRL (Center for Sustainable Rural Livelihood), Md Shamsuddoha (Centre for Participatory Research & Development), Mr Shamim Arfeen (AoSED), Md Jahangir Hossen Masum from Bangladesh participated and spoke on the occasion.

Aminul Hoque (EquityBD) from Bangladesh presented the keynote on civil society expectation.

In his speech, Aminul Hoque said that the COP-26 is being held in a transitional stage in the context of past failure of its commitments, but we are hopeful for future as the developed countries have pledged to keep their committed action to reduce global warming and support MVCs to fight with climate change impacts.

He put forward some key demands in favour of civil society.

The demands are -- developed countries must change their theory of "Net Zero Target", instead they should revise again the own country NDC (Nationally Determined Contribution) to "Zero Carbon emission" target by 2050, developed countries will ensure adequate climate finance for LDCs & MVCs through both of the GCF (Green Climate Fund) and their public sources, ensuring support to establish and full operationalisation of proposed loss and damage mechanism with separate financial allocation.

Soumya Datta said that the "net zero" is a phrase that represents magical thinking rooted in our future technology obsession.

"Just presume enough hypothetical carbon capture plan for climate goal. Collectively, "net zero" climate targets allow developed countries to continued rising levels of GHGs (Green House Gases) emissions instead of their reduction directly. That's why it's a false solution proposal and all country parties must stop the discussion on such vague "Net Zero emission" and start the discussion on "Zero Emission target" through ending the fossil fuel and ending Carbon emission," he added.

Md Shamsuddoha said the revised NDCs by developed countries and their full implementation will rise the global temperature above 02 degree which is unacceptable in fact.

In such a context developed countries have required for a greater ambition on mitigation and concrete action to reduce global emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, he said.

"This will have to be done through revision again their NDCs and setting new target for 2030 and 2050. This target to be done according to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and in light of national circumstances," he opined.

Md Masum said that developed countries are showing their ill attitude in financing to the adaptation.

He further said, "The discourse of new collective climate finance goal will be a frame of 'Climate Justice Perspective' where financial mobilisation process will be adequate and off course will surpass the 100 billion target. MVCs would be preferably prioritised in access the fund for both adaptation and later on mitigation."

Md Shamim said every year millions of people displaced due to loss their all livelihood options and in there, violation human rights is one of the common phenomenon and happened due to climate change.

He went on to say that rich countries have responsibility to address the issue and ensure finance and technology support accordingly.

"The proposed mechanism of 'Santiago Network for Loss and Damage' should support by them to make it full operationalise with proper financing," he added.