Bangladesh wants grant-based financing for doubling finance; expresses disappointment discussion on climate finance 

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin in a press briefing on 10 December at COP28 in Dubai.

Bangladesh is strongly in favour of a balanced 50:50 allocation between adaptation and mitigation and grant-based financing for adaptation in line with the Paris Agreement decision, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said today.

"The country is also pushing for new and additional public financing for the mitigation and adaptation to the adverse effect of climate change," said the minister in a press briefing on Sunday at COP28 in Dubai.

He said Bangladesh firmly emphasises the doubling adaptation fund and support for NAP implementation, which is the priority of 49 countries that have already prepared and submitted their NAPs.

Bangladesh delegates said they were also disappointed over the discussion on finance and its progress.

They could see the gap of trust between developed and developing countries as the pledges of developed countries remain unfulfilled.

However, the minister said the quantity and quality of adaptation finance is far from Bangladesh's expectation.

In the press briefing, Bangladesh Prime Minister's Climate Envoy Saber Hossain Chowdhury, state minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change ministry Habibun Nahar, Secretary of the Ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed were among the delegates.

Shahab Uddin said Bangladesh strongly urged developed countries to fulfil their commitment of $100 billion.

"Green climate fund (GCF), Least developed countries fund (LDCF), adaptation fund (AF) and GEF Trust fund should be strengthened with adequate resources and access to those funds should be quick and easy."

Today was the 10th day of ongoing negotiations among the parties in Dubai.

The minister said the global community still lacks the feeling of urgency and true commitment to implementing the Paris Agreement. "The ambition of emission reduction pledges for 2030 need to be seven times higher to keep the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement."

He also said Bangladesh, with limited resources, has been putting sincere efforts to participate in global mitigation efforts focusing on renewable energy and energy efficiency.

"In our updated NDC, submitted in 2021, we have put forward enhanced emission reduction targets which is three times higher than our 2015 INDC commitments," added the minister.

"We urge the standing committee on finance (SCF) to fix a common definition of climate finance on an urgent basis. It is also important for the discussion of New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) of climate finance," said the minister.

Bangladesh expressed disappointment over the progress in the discussion on climate finance.

The country actively is playing a role to negotiate their issues with the countries.

Bangladesh Prime Minister's Climate Envoy Saber Hossain Chowdhury said, "Countries are making pledges but not delivering. We are talking here about the emission gap, adaptation gap, funding gap but the most important gap is that of solidarity of trust. That has to be addressed to move forward."

"The $100 billion that was committed by developed countries but not delivered was a political number that was not based on needs. When we talk about $100 billion, it is very unrealistic now. We need more money than was committed. We have a national adaptation plan that needs to be implemented from 2023 – 2050. For its implementation, Bangladesh needs $9 billion a year.

"So, one country needs $9 billion in a year if the global temperature is within 1.5 degrees. If the temperature goes up, the need for funding will also go up."

The minister said, "We are disappointed to see that the progress on both the Mitigation Work Programme, mitigation under Global Stock Take (GST), and the just transition work programme has been significantly insufficient. The science is clear – we must radically reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature goal with no overshoot."

"We need concrete political commitments by the major emitters for addressing the emission gap. Developed countries must lead the way with developing countries following suit in line with their respective abilities," he added.

"Under the Glasgow – Sharm El Sheikh Work Programme on Global Goal on Adaptation agenda item, the progress is also very slow. We are looking forward to adopting a decision on Global Goal on Adaptation emphasising on time bound implementable targets for achieving climate resilience."

He said the Bangladesh delegation played an active role during COP28 negotiation. "We have organised climate change related 24 side events at the Bangladesh Pavilion.

Bangladesh delegation members also participated in networking, launching, partnership and side events of different countries and development partners," said the minister.

The minister said, "We express our gratitude to the COP 28 Presidency for the historic decision on the Loss and Damage Fund, adopted on the opening day of the conference. We appreciate the generous contributions from the host country UAE and Germany, UK, Italy, France, European Union, USA, and Japan, amounting to more than $700 million."

Bangladesh also won "GCA Local Adaptation Champions Award" in the category "Innovation in Devolving Finance", highlighting our commitment to fostering resilience and innovation at the local level.