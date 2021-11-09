Bangladesh pledges to reduce 22% carbon emission by 2030

In spite of being among the lowest emitters in the world, Bangladesh reiterated at the Glasgow summit that it will cut carbon emissions by 89.47 million tonnes, equivalent to 21.85% of CO2, by 2030 as part of efforts to participate in global mitigation efforts to promote renewable energy, energy efficiency, and conservation.



For achieving the target, Bangladesh will cut 96.1% emission from the energy sector such as power, transport, industry, households, commercial, agriculture, brick kilns and fugitive emissions. The remaining 3.9% will be cut from agriculture and livestock, forestry, and municipal solid waste and wastewater.

Urging developed countries for delivering on their commitment, Bangladesh Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said, "We have to limit global warming and keep the goal of 1.5C alive for our sustainability."



According to Bangladesh, the updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) put the total emission of Bangladesh at 169.06 million tonnes of Greenhouse gases (GHGs), which is estimated to be increased by 2030 to around 409.41 million tonnes.

At present, the energy sector is the largest contributor with 93.09 tonnes, which is equivalent to 55.07%. Agriculture livestock and forestry contribute 27.35%, amounting to 46.24 metric tonnes, cement and fertiliser contribute 3.32% or 5.6 metric tonnes, and municipal solid waste and wastewater contribute 14.26%, which is 24.11 metric tons.



Presently, China is the largest emitter of carbon dioxide gas in the world. It shares 28% of the world's emissions, the United State of America has 15%, India 7%, and Bangladesh only 0.09%.



The minister said, "We have canceled 10 coal-based power plants worth $12 billion of foreign investment for the cause of climate change. Bangladesh has already endorsed the 133 Country Glasgow Leader's Declaration on Forest and Land use.



"We have installed more than six million solar-home systems in off-grid areas, and more than 4.5 million improved cookstoves have been distributed in rural areas," he added.



"IPCC 6th Assessment report is clear - if emissions are not rapidly reduced in this decade, this would raise the risk of dangerous and irreversible impacts on natural and human systems. This will expose the most vulnerable countries – particularly the LDCs – to unmanageable levels of risk," Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin.



Bangladesh said to achieve their carbon emission target it will increase renewable energy projects, use improved technology for power generation, use less emission-based transport systems, use solar energy in agriculture, reduce traditional brick kilns, reduce emission from rice fields, fertiliser use, deforestation reduction and will improve municipal solid waste management.



However, Bangladesh requested the international arena to invest in green energy for this transformation.



Dr Hasan Mahmud, information minister of Bangladesh, said at an event on the sidelines arranged by the Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) at Bangladesh Pavilion, "In Bangladesh, there are 1.24 million conventional types of diesel-run pumps which consume a huge amount of diesel, emitting a lot of carbon dioxide. Moreover, the farmers have to buy diesel. We have requested the donors to invest to replace diesel pumps with solar irrigation pumps as it will help reduce carbon emission and help to save the world. "



Saber Hossain Chowdhury said, "If the sea level rises by just one metre, 40 million people of Bangladesh will be displaced. If warming reaches 1.5 degrees, it will be a huge problem for Bangladesh; there is no option to cross the limit of 1.5 degrees.



Bangladesh for clear climate finance roadmap



In a press conference on Monday, Bangladesh said that they were proposing six key issues for the COP26 in Glasgow, including making a clear roadmap for climate finance.

The country's representatives said it would be frustrating if the treaty failed because global leaders had failed to deliver.

They demanded results from world leaders and not just commitments.

On the first day of the second week of negotiations, Bangladesh raised the issue of its position in the ongoing negotiations.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin read out the written statement in the formal briefing held in COP26 venue in Glasgow.

"The global community still has a lack of feeling of urgency and a true commitment to implementing the Paris Agreement so that countries like us can have a sustainable future worthy of human beings and for a just society," the minister said.

"One crucial demand is the definition of Climate Finance, which is yet to be agreed upon. There is no clear roadmap on $100 billion dollars mobilisation and new quantified goal. Urgent and adequate replenishment for Green Climate Fund and Adaptation Fund is also looked for," added the minister.

However, some cover decisions related to 1.5℃, NDC ambition, common timeframe for NDCs as well as decision on Long Term Finance (LTF) are not decided yet, he said.

Bangladesh as leader of vulnerable countries is giving priority on "loss and damage".

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Habibun Nahar, MP; Ainun Nishat, writer, water resource and climate change specialist from Bangladesh; Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman, Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Chairman and also an eminent economist; and Mostafa Kamal, secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change also addressed different questions of the reporters in the briefing.

