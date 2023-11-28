Climate change takes toll on public health: Speakers

The escalating impacts of climate change are taking a toll on public health in Chittagong, with the reproduction rate of bacteria and viruses surging due to global warming, said speakers at the 'Climate Change and Public Health' workshop.

This surge has led to an alarming increase in infectious diseases, posing a severe threat to public health, especially in vulnerable countries like Bangladesh.

Additionally, the rise in air temperature, attributed to climate change, is disrupting the mental health of individuals in these susceptible regions.

This revelation came to light during a workshop titled 'Climate Change and Public Health,' organized by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) at a local restaurant in Chittagong on Tuesday morning.

Participants shed light on the profound impacts of climate change on human health, emphasizing the urgent need for collective action.

Speakers at the workshop attributed the accelerated pace of climate change to human causes, citing the widespread felling of trees, deforestation, hill cutting, industrial pollution, and unplanned urbanization as the primary factors.

They stressed that immediate, planned, and appropriate actions are imperative to address and mitigate the far-reaching impacts of climate change.

Chaired by Professor Shafiq Haider, former professor of Chittagong University's Zoology Department, and moderated by Monira Parvin Ruba, Chittagong Divisional Coordinator of BELA, the workshop featured insights from various experts, including Sadekul Alam, deputy director of the Department of Meteorology, Rafiqul Islam, assistant health officer of Chittagong City Corporation, Kamal Hossain, former professor of the Institute of Forestry and Environment Sciences at CU, Rokon Uddin, Assistant Proctor and Professor of Oceanography at CU, Dr Naushad Khan, MOCS of Chittagong Civil Surgeon Office, Urban planner Zerina Hossain, Convener of Planned Chittagong Subhash Barua, among others.

Dr Alak Pal, Professor of Chittagong University Geography and Environmental Sciences Department and the keynote speaker, presented alarming data.

Quoting a World Bank report, he revealed that 169 out of every 100,000 children in Bangladesh die prematurely each year due to pollution.

The report projected that climate change would displace about 1.3 million people in Bangladesh, requiring an additional $12.5 billion for health protection.

By 2050, floods alone could reduce GDP in agriculture by one-third, and 6.5% of cropland would shrink, posing a significant threat to food security.

Furthermore, a 4% increase in rainfall could lead to a 27 cm rise in coastal sea level, resulting in resource losses equivalent to $300 billion.

Professor Alak Pal's weather data analysis revealed a decrease in normal humidity, an increase in temperature, and intensified rainfall during the summer season.

These changes were identified as contributing factors to the rise of air, water, and insect-borne diseases.

The temperature in Bangladesh has increased by 0.5°C over the past 44 years, with predictions indicating a further increase of 1.4 degrees by 2050.

The workshop concluded with a strong emphasis on the immediate need for action to address both environmental degradation caused by unprofessional urban planning and the escalating health risks associated with climate change.

As participants dispersed, a collective sense of responsibility lingered, inspiring hope for a concerted effort to protect the city's environment and the health of its inhabitants.