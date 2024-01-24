Climate change poses an existential crisis that particularly impacting water: Environment minister

Climate change poses an existential crisis that is particularly impacting water and affecting humankind and all ecosystems, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

"Our challenge is to solve this problem faster than we create it. We can't keep contributing to this crisis without effective solutions," he said while delivering his speech as chief guest at the inauguration of the 9th International Water Conference, organised by ActionAid Bangladesh on Wednesday (24 January).

"Water is central to sustainability. We must use it wisely to ensure availability for future generations. It is a global responsibility, transcending national boundaries," he added.

The two-day-long 9th International Water Conference is taking place at a hotel in Dhaka under the theme "Water, River and Climate Change: Creating Space for Resilience".

The minister further added that, In Bangladesh, our first 100 days' plan includes an extensive programme to address climate change.

"It has become crucial to form a multi-stakeholder platform involving the government, scientists, NGOs, and the private sector to find holistic solutions. Many promising initiatives and startups have emerged, but they often fade due to a lack of ownership by major stakeholders," he added.

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change is committed to piloting projects that address climate change, the minister further said.

"We aim to be recognised not just as victims but as leaders in finding solutions. The outcomes of this international conference will guide our policies. ActionAid Bangladesh has been one of the entities we have worked closely with for climate justice. I welcome others as well to join us in this effort, he added.

Nardia Simpson, acting high commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh said, "The role of diplomats and policy makers goes beyond ensuring climate justice. Climate change is a global challenge. We are aware of rising temperatures and disasters. Bangladesh too is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, but also a role model of climate change adaptation. We are working with the government in the agricultural sector and with different NGOs to improve the water governance in Bangladesh. We urge emerging leaders to come forward to battle with climate crisis."

In her opening remarks, Farah Kabir, country director, ActionAid Bangladesh said, "Despite its high risk from climate change, Bangladesh is doing a lot to tackle the issue. It's now crucial to build a platform that brings different people together, sparks new ideas, and really focuses on what the community can do. These efforts are key to making sure local communities have a say in the decisions that affect them. It's just as important to get women and young people involved in managing our water and rivers. Furthermore, we need to teach and guide these groups, to help a new generation of motivated and knowledgeable climate activists."

On the first day of the conference, Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayad, chairperson, ActionAid International Bangladesh Society said, "In Bangladesh, we have over 800 rivers crisscrossing from the north to the south and throughout the country. But we see a problem where people are dispersed from this land because of climate change. We see the rising tides, erratic rainfall patterns and parched lands where communities are struggling. But we also see the spirit of humankind, their resilience and that's what we are here for. This conference is a platform for sharing knowledge, forging partnership and igniting spark of innovation".

Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Professor of the Department of International Relations at the University of Dhaka, stated in his keynote presentation, "Geopolitics plays a major role in climate change. The planet-warming emissions generated during the first two months of the war in Gaza were higher than the annual carbon footprint of more than 20 of the world's most climate-vulnerable nations. Climate futures need to be mainstreamed into every area, politically, economically, educationally, psychologically, and culturally".

Renowned economist Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad in his remarks said, "We can't waste or pollute water as our population is rising and water level is declining at the same time. When it comes to Bangladesh, as we are at the bottom of 3 major rivers systems and we have no control over water, particularly during dry season. On top of it, 92% of water flowing through Bangladesh comes from outside. So that's how vulnerable we are. Our coastal belts are very low as well. All these create huge challenges for the country to tackle climate crisis."

He added that, "If we come to policies and actions, we have 26 policies and laws with respect to climate change or water management enacted by various ministries, but no ministry or agency knows what the contents of the policies are. The actions are not coordinated there. People who are being affected needs to say their stories, otherwise the real ground problems can never be solved."

Nayoka Martinez-Bäckström, First Secretary and Deputy Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of Sweden; Mohammed Mofizur Rahman, Scientist, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), Sharif Jamil, Council Member, Waterkeeper Alliance; Dr Nazrul Islam, Vice-Chair, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA); Sheikh Rokon, Secretary General, Riverine People; Dr. Samiya Selim, Professor & Director, Center for Sustainable Development, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB); Ekram Kabir, Executive Vice President, Communications, BRAC Bank; M Hafijul Islam Khan, Director, Centre for Climate Justice Bangladesh; Abul Kalam Azad Manager, Just Energy Transition, ActionAid Bangladesh; Anika N Haque, Assistant Professor in Human Geography & Environment, University of York, apart from others attended and presented papers in the first day of the water conference related to water and river.