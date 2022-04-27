Climate Change: Danish princess visits Sundarbans, interacts with affected people in Satkhira

UNB
27 April, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 09:18 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Danish crown princess Mary Elizabeth on Wednesday visited the Sundarbans coastal area of Shyamnagar upazila in the district and witnessed the impacts of climate change there hours before wrapping up her Bangladesh tour.

She reached Munshiganj Union of Shyamnagar Upazila by an Air Force helicopter around 10:30am, said Satkhira Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman.

Later, the princess traveled to Kultali village by a car and visited the coastal embankment area affected by climate change.

During the visit, the princess exchanged views with the people affected by climate change.

She explored how climate change has changed their lives, what challenges they have to deal with.

After talking to the people there, the princess visited a local multipurpose cyclone shelter and learnt about its functionality during a cyclone and its management.

At noon, the princess and her entourage arrived at the Sundarbans coastal monsoon resort and attended a luncheon.

Later, she availed of a boat ride to the Sundarbans and interacted with the forest officials during a 15-minute walk through the natural resource and discussed biodiversity and saltwater intrusion in the mangrove area.

At around 4pm, she left for Dhaka.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Danish crown princess visited Rohingya camps and interacted with the refugees and host community members.

The crown princess met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban soon after her arrival in Dhaka on Monday.

She also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at a city hotel.

Mary is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Istanbul Wednesday night.

