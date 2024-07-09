Climate change behind reduced food production in Bangladesh: Climate expert Dr Ainun Nishat

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 10:28 pm

Dr Ainun Nishat. Sketch: TBS
Dr Ainun Nishat. Sketch: TBS

Climate change is one of the reasons behind reduced food production in Bangladesh, climate expert and BRAC University emeritus professor Dr Ainun Nishat said today (9 July).

"Bangladesh has not adopted good policies to prevent climate change. Meanwhile, pre-monsoon and post-monsoon rainfall decreased. As a result, food production has decreased and food import has increased," said Nishat at a discussion titled "Adverse Effect of Climate Change: Implications for Bangladesh" organised by the United International University (UIU) in Dhaka. 

Nishat said despite monsoon rains in June and July, rainfall has decreased during the pre-monsoon period in Bogura and Pabna, alongside other regions of the country. 

"As a result, crop production has decreased in these regions and we had to increase our food imports," he added.

Climate change has also adversely affected Khulna and Satkhira, said the climate expert.

"Water salinity has increased in these areas. There have been many changes and crises for biodiversity there. These changes have also affected the reproductive health of women," he added.

As a solution, Nishat said, "By ensuring global goals and transparent processes in mitigation, adaptation, financing, resilience building and technology transfer, damages due to climate change could be reduced."

