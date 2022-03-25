Climate activists for halting expansion of Matarbari coal-fired plant

Two environmental organisations, Fridays for Future Bangladesh and Youthnet for Climate Justice, have demanded a halt to the planned expansion of the Matarbari coal-fired power plant, also known as Matarbari phase 2.

They made the call at a rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on 25 March, said a press release.

The programme was held as part of the global climate strike 'Fridays for the Future', organised by the students across the world.

School, college and university students dressed in complete black staged rallies carrying banners, festoons and placards to signify the adverse effects of fossil fuels.

The repercussions of importing costly fossil fuels, a heavy financial burden for the country, was also highlighted in the rally.

The young activists urged developed nations to formulate and implement a fast-track strategy for delivering compensation to the climate-vulnerable countries and provide funds for adaptation action on a priority basis.

They voiced solidarity with the call as part of the global climate strike on the streets and online in more than thousands of cities globally.

This year, the global climate strike was held in 25 districts of Bangladesh simultaneously.

The districts are- Dhaka, Gopalganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Tangail, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Noakhali, Bandarban, Barishal, Jhalokati, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barguna, Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Khulna, Satkhira, Jashore, Bagerhat, Narail, Mymensingh, Netrokona and Gaibandha.

Sohanur Rahman, the executive coordinator of Youthnet for Climate Justice, said, "Even after committing to put an end to the overseas coal finance, Japan is considering financing Matarbari coal power project phase 2. They should stop funding coal and keep their promise. We demand increasing the share of renewable energy in Bangladesh, not coal, not other fossil fuels."

"We demand justice and a sense of responsibility instead of sympathy or compensation. Accelerating climate activities, adaptation or resilience-building may seem difficult, but it is vital," he added.

Youths at the rally urged developed countries and international banks and other financiers to stop investing in fossil fuel-dependent electricity generation to lower carbon emissions.

These nations and corporations have long been provided false commitments to lowering carbon emissions, according to the activists.