Climate activists for halting expansion of Matarbari coal-fired plant

Environment

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 09:52 pm

Related News

Climate activists for halting expansion of Matarbari coal-fired plant

This year, the global climate strike was held in 25 districts of Bangladesh simultaneously 

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 09:52 pm
Climate activists for halting expansion of Matarbari coal-fired plant

Two environmental organisations, Fridays for Future Bangladesh and Youthnet for Climate Justice, have demanded a halt to the planned expansion of the Matarbari coal-fired power plant, also known as Matarbari phase 2.

They made the call at a rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on 25 March, said a press release.

The programme was held as part of the global climate strike 'Fridays for the Future', organised by the students across the world.

School, college and university students dressed in complete black staged rallies carrying banners, festoons and placards to signify the adverse effects of fossil fuels.

The repercussions of importing costly fossil fuels, a heavy financial burden for the country, was also highlighted in the rally.

The young activists urged developed nations to formulate and implement a fast-track strategy for delivering compensation to the climate-vulnerable countries and provide funds for adaptation action on a priority basis.

They voiced solidarity with the call as part of the global climate strike on the streets and online in more than thousands of cities globally.

This year, the global climate strike was held in 25 districts of Bangladesh simultaneously.

The districts are- Dhaka, Gopalganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Tangail, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Noakhali, Bandarban, Barishal, Jhalokati, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barguna, Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Khulna, Satkhira, Jashore, Bagerhat, Narail, Mymensingh, Netrokona and Gaibandha.

Sohanur Rahman, the executive coordinator of Youthnet for Climate Justice, said, "Even after committing to put an end to the overseas coal finance, Japan is considering financing Matarbari coal power project phase 2. They should stop funding coal and keep their promise. We demand increasing the share of renewable energy in Bangladesh, not coal, not other fossil fuels."

"We demand justice and a sense of responsibility instead of sympathy or compensation. Accelerating climate activities, adaptation or resilience-building may seem difficult, but it is vital," he added.

Youths at the rally urged developed countries and international banks and other financiers to stop investing in fossil fuel-dependent electricity generation to lower carbon emissions.

These nations and corporations have long been provided false commitments to lowering carbon emissions, according to the activists.

Bangladesh / Top News

matarbari coal-fired plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Consumer prices hit decades-long high in February. Photo: Bloomberg

Is a new global recession the price for punishing Putin?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

“You need political commitment, in the first place, for decentralisation of healthcare”

10h | Panorama
The Gurdwara Nanak Shahi in the Dhaka University area is considered to be the oldest gurdwara in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Of Kara, kirpan and kesh: The 500-year-old Sikh community of Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
A small herd of elephants grazes on the hills in Nakugaon in the northern bordering district of Sherpur. Habitats of this exotic animal are slowly disappearing as people continue to occupy their corridors, forcing them to forage crop fields for food. PHOTO: Mumit M

Corridors for coexistence

13h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

8h | Videos
'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

9h | Videos
City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

1d | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market