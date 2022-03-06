Civil society, NGOs for banning plastic, groundwater use in Rohingya camp

Leaders of the Cox's Bazar Civil Society and NGO Forum (CCNF), a network of local NGOs and CSOs, demanded transparency, local government participation in the Rohingya response management.

While addressing a virtual conference on Sunday, they also demanded that a parliamentary caucus be formed on the issue, reads a press statement.

The CCNF leaders further called for banning the use of plastic and groundwater and limiting the use of bamboo in the Rohingya response.

Abu Morshed Chowdhury of the Cox's Bazar-based NGO PHALS and Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST Foundation moderated the press conference, while Hamidul Haque Chowdhury, chairman of Ukhiya Upazila Parishad, was present as the chief guest.

Abu Morshed Chowdhury opined that the joint response plan should be a live document so that local organisations have space to participate at any time, and that sectors should be reorganised so that local organisations have leadership.

Rezaul Karim demanded partnership policies from international actors aiming toward sustainable local civil society building in Cox's Bazar. The policies must be practiced in a transparent manner without any conflict of interest, he added.

He also emphasised informing the local NGOs of their weaknesses when they are not selected as a partner.

Chairman Hamidul Haque said all humanitarian agencies must take the participation of local government leaders during project preparation to implementation.

He also expressed concern about the increasing termination of locals from their jobs by humanitarian agencies.