Chudanga shivers as temperature drops to 10.2C, lowest in country

Environment

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 07:42 pm

The temperature has been decreasing in Chuadanga for a few days. It has not gone up above 10-12C degrees.

Thick fog engulfs a paddy field in Chuadanga. Photo: TBS
Winter has come down heavily in Chuadanga today with temperature dropping to 10.2C in the morning, the lowest in the country

 

A chilling breeze is sweeping through the district, disrupting day-to-day tasks and bringing suffering to the poor and destitutes.

Rakibul Hasan, senior observer of Chuadanga Meteorological Office, said, "The country's lowest temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga on Wednesday at 9:00am.

 

Vehicles ply on a road amid cold weather in Chuadanga. Photo: TBS
"The temperature in Chuadanga has been consistently dropping over the past few days. It has not gone up above 10-12C degrees.

"Icy-cold breeze is intensifying the cold. There is thick fog hovering above the district."

"The temperature may decrease even further due to the cold breeze"

Rakibul Hasan, senior observer of Chuadanga Meteorological Office

 

Warning that the situation might persist for the next few days, he said, "The temperature may decrease even further due to the cold breeze."

Meanwhile, Teknaf recorded the highest temperature of 29.7C in the country on the day, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Office's evening bulletin.

The capital Dhaka recorded a temperature of 23C.

 

People wearing winter clothes to protect themselves from shivering cold in Chuadanga. Photo: TBS
People wearing winter clothes to protect themselves from shivering cold in Chuadanga. Photo: TBS

 

According to the Met Office's weather forecast for the next 72 hours from 6:00pm Wednesday, weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. 

"Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places. Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may be disrupted temporarily due to fog," it also said.

Moreover, the night and day temperatures may rise slightly over the country. However, cold day conditions are likely to prevail at places over the country due to fog.

 

