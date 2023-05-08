Chuadanga again records country's highest temp, with no respite in sight

The maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Monday, said Rakibul Hasan, senior observer of Chuadanga First Class Weather Observatory.

The situation will persist in the district for a few more days as there is no possibility of rains there, he added.

People of the district have been experiencing scorching heat, forcing them to remain in their respective homes.

Lipu Mia, a van-puller of Mominpur Bazar of Sadar upazila, said the income has decreased as the people preferred to stay in this home due to the sweltering heat.

Shamsul, a daily wage earner, said, "It is too difficult to bear the scorching heat and I have failed to work under the open sky for a long time due to the high temperature."

Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga First Class Weather Observatory, said Chuadanga has been experiencing the highest temperature for the last couple of days and it may continue as there is no possibility of rains in the district for the next three or four days.

According to Chuadanga Weather Observatory sources, the temperature in Chuadanga was recorded at 37.5 degrees Celsius and 39.2 degrees Celsius on 6 May and 7 May, the highest temperature in the country.

Jaminur also blamed the low pressure on the Bay for the temperature.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), a low pressure area has formed over Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea.

It is likely to intensify, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Monday.

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Manikgonj, Narayangonj, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Moulvibazar, Chattogram, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Feni, Noakhali and Bandarban districts," said a BMD bulletin.

The heat wave may continue and spread, it said.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country for 24 hours from 9am today.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country during the period.