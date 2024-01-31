CDA gets legal notice over decision to cut hills in Ctg

Environment

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 06:02 pm

Related News

CDA gets legal notice over decision to cut hills in Ctg

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 06:02 pm
Logo of Chattogram Development Authority.
Logo of Chattogram Development Authority.

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) has sent a legal notice to the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) over its decision to cut five hills adjacent to the Bayezid-Fowzdarhat Link Road to make road transportation in the port city more swift. 

Advocate Zakia Sultana, representing BELA, sent the notice on Tuesday (30 January).

Bela described the CDA's decision to resume hilling as environmentally hazardous and demanded the withdrawal of the decision.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The notice highlighted CDA's previous hill-cutting operations and said already 16 hills have been cut for the construction of a road from Bayezid Bostami to Faujdarhat.

BELA said the move, despite a court order dating back to 19 March 2012 to halt all hill-cutting activities in several districts of the Chattogram division, is "a blatant disregard for judicial directives."

"We urge the formation of an expert committee to explore alternative risk mitigation strategies that do not involve further hill cutting," states the notice, emphasising the need for environmentally sustainable solutions.

In January 2020, the Department of Environment fined CDA a Tk10 crore for exceeding hill-cutting limits. In response to the plea from CDA, the fine was later reduced to Tk5 crore.

Chattogram Development Authority / Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association / hill cutting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

5h | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

9h | Panorama
Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

1d | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India product sales market

Bangladesh-India product sales market

2h | Videos
Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

7h | Videos
Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

20h | Videos
External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

8h | Videos