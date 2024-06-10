Call for effective restrictions on import of plastic raw materials

Environmentalists today (10 June) called for imposition of effective restrictions on the import of raw materials for plastic production, including polyethylene, to prevent environmental pollution.

In an event organised by the Dhaka Calling Project in the capital, they said additional tax should be imposed on raw materials for one-time plastic and polythene production.

At the same time, they demanded that those companies who are using single use plastic be bound by the responsibility of recycling it.

Paribesh O Jalabayu Paribartan Andolan (Parija) President Md Abdus Sobhan and Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan (Bapa) Joint General Secretary Aminur Rasool spoke at the event among others.