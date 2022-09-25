Bring Wasa MD, Dhaka North mayor to book for river pollution: River Conservation Commission

Environment

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 06:47 pm

Related News

Bring Wasa MD, Dhaka North mayor to book for river pollution: River Conservation Commission

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 06:47 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) Chairman Dr Manjur A Chowdhury has said he wants to send the managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) and mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation to jail by mobile court for failure to control river pollution around the city.

While addressing a discussion at Cirdap Auditorium Sunday (25 September), the NRCC Chairman Dr Manjur A Chowdhury urged the concerned departments to take disciplinary action against Wasa MD Taksim A Khan for Dhaka Wasa's alleged failure to ensure proper sewage management.

He also mentioned that Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam had been asked to put nets over entrances to the city canals to prevent garbage from being dumped into rivers. But the Dhaka North City Corporation has not done that yet, he noted.

For this, he recommended that similar disciplinary action should be taken against Mayor Atiqul Islam.

"We will take Wasa MD and Dhaka North mayor before a mobile court and recommend six months' jail and a fine of Tk4 lakh for them," he added.

However, he thanked the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation for taking the initiative to build a sewage treatment plant to prevent polluted water of the canals from entering rivers.

Addressing the event as chief guest, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury alleged that a vested quarter is trying to destabilise the country targeting rivers and the environment.

Mentioning that the shipping ministry has taken necessary measures to protect rivers and streams around Dhaka, Khalid said over 90% of illegal encroachments on water bodies around the city have been freed.

Top News

Dhaka Wasa / Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam / River Pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

10h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

22m | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

1h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

4h | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh