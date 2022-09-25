Bring Wasa MD, Dhaka North mayor to book for river pollution: River Conservation Commission

National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) Chairman Dr Manjur A Chowdhury has said he wants to send the managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) and mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation to jail by mobile court for failure to control river pollution around the city.

While addressing a discussion at Cirdap Auditorium Sunday (25 September), the NRCC Chairman Dr Manjur A Chowdhury urged the concerned departments to take disciplinary action against Wasa MD Taksim A Khan for Dhaka Wasa's alleged failure to ensure proper sewage management.

He also mentioned that Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam had been asked to put nets over entrances to the city canals to prevent garbage from being dumped into rivers. But the Dhaka North City Corporation has not done that yet, he noted.

For this, he recommended that similar disciplinary action should be taken against Mayor Atiqul Islam.

"We will take Wasa MD and Dhaka North mayor before a mobile court and recommend six months' jail and a fine of Tk4 lakh for them," he added.

However, he thanked the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation for taking the initiative to build a sewage treatment plant to prevent polluted water of the canals from entering rivers.

Addressing the event as chief guest, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury alleged that a vested quarter is trying to destabilise the country targeting rivers and the environment.

Mentioning that the shipping ministry has taken necessary measures to protect rivers and streams around Dhaka, Khalid said over 90% of illegal encroachments on water bodies around the city have been freed.