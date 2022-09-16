Brace for more showers in 24 hours!

Chill in rain: Heavy downpour on Monday brought respite to residents of Dhaka from scorching heat and humid weather. Instead of taking shelter, many people were seen enjoying the rain on the roads and on rooftops. The photo was taken from the TSC area of Dhaka University in the afternoon. Photo: TBS

The weather department has predicted showers across Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, with monsoon being fairly active over the country and weak to moderate elsewhere over the north Bay.

"Light to moderate rains or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds and lighting flashes are likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," the department said in its bulletin on Friday morning.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The Met office recorded the highest 69mm of rainfall in Rajshahi in the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, both the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in Rajshahi at 33.7 degrees and at 23.7 degrees, respectively.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low pressure area over northwestern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas lies over Uttar Pradesh and adjoining area.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, the centre of the well-marked low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the northern part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to the northwest Bay, as per the bulletin.