Both manufacturers, consumers must adopt plastic recycling: Business leaders

Less than 10% of plastic is recycled globally, and nearly half of the 400 million tonnes of plastic waste annually end up in landfills. File photo: Collected

Manufacturers as well as consumers of plastic products in the country must develop innovative ideas to recycle plastic waste, business leaders and experts have said.

"Currently, the plastic products market in Bangladesh is valued at Tk40,000 crore. The annual plastic consumption per capita by citizens exceeds 9 kilograms," said Bayzid Kabir, professor of chemical engineering at Buet, at a seminar yesterday.

Presenting the main article, Bayzid said plastic products worth around $1.2 billion are exported from Bangladesh annually. In the sector, there are 5,500 factories operating at present, creating more than 20 lakh direct employment. If this trend continues, Bangladesh will become the 40th largest plastic exporting country in the world by 2030.

He said 36% of the total plastic waste in the country is recycled, 39% is disposed of in landfills, while 25% is released into soil, rivers, and canals.

"In Dhaka, 646 tonnes of plastic waste is generated every day, of which 310 tonnes go to landfill, 239 tonnes are recycled, and 97 tonnes go to drains, rivers and canals," he added.

Md Amin Helaly, senior vice president of the FBCCI, said the issue of plastic recycling should be included in the education system to increase awareness among children.

As chief guest, Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin said everyone in the country is now a plastic user. So, the sector should be made sustainable, and problems must be turned into possibilities by adopting the right policies.

"Many government organisations and ministries are involved with the industry. All have to work together," he added.

Nahid Afroz, chief executive officer of the Business Promotion Council, said the export earnings in the plastics sector are high, and that is why the sector should not be ignored.

Plastic Products Business Promotion Council and Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association jointly organised the seminar in observance of World Environment Day, with Shamim Ahmed, president of the association, in the chair.