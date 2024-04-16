BMD issues heat wave warning for third time this month

The ongoing heat wave over the country may continue for the next 72 hours from today (16 April) and temperatures may rise further, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has said.

In a notification warning of a heat wave across the country, the BMD said, "Increase of [atmospheric] water vapour might cause discomfort."

The maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Tuesday (16 April).

Mongla recorded 40.3 degrees Celsius.

During the day, Dhaka recorded 38.4 degrees Celsius. Around 3:30 pm today, the city experienced a rainfall of 8 mm for about 30 minutes.

During this period, the temperature had come down to around 20 degrees Celsius.

Addressing a common belief that rainfall might bring respite as the temperatures fall,

Meteorologist MD Shahinul Islam explains, "Today's rainfall was due to the Nor'wester impact. When it rains during the Nor'wester, the temperature can go down up to 10 degrees. However, after the rainfall, it can go back up again. So, by evening, Dhaka might experience a 15 degree Celsius rise."

He further said, on a normal day, an all day rainfall might bring only a 1 degree drop in temperature, which is not the case during the Nor'wester period.

Yesterday, Khepupara of Patuakhali recorded the highest temperature in 43 years at 40.2 degrees Celsius, but today, it came below 40 degrees.

As of today, as per the BMD, rainfall was recorded only in Dhaka.

But it is expected to rain in Cumilla and Noakhali.

After witnessing extremely hot weather with record temperatures in summer 2023, Bangladesh could face a longer heatwave this month, meteorologists have warned.

In April last year, the heat wave persisted in the country for 14 consecutive days. On 19 and 20 April, the highest temperature was recorded at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, while Dhaka experienced 40.6 degrees Celsius on 16 April, the highest in 58 years since 1965.

The year of 2023 was also the world's warmest year on record.

Meteorologists and climate experts say this year the heatwave in Bangladesh may be longer.