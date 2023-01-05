BGB hands over rare 'Nilgai' to Bangabandhu Safari Park

Photo: Courtesy

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has handed over a rare Nilgai to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park.

On Thursday (5 January), Sector Commander of BGB Dhaka Col Abu Mohammad Mohiuddin handed over the Nilgai to Md Sanaullah Patwary, director of Wildlife Crime Control Unit under Forest Department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur. Director (Veterinary) of BGB ANM Ashraful Alam Mandal and other officials of BGB forest department were present, reads a media release.

On 26 October, 2022, the patrol team of Sonamasjid BOP of BGB's Rahanpur Battalion (59 BGB) rescued the injured Nilgai from Hausnagar area bordering Daipukur union of Chapainawabganj's Shibganj upazila.

The nilgai suffered severe injuries due to being chased by the local people and became very weak and was about to die due to lack of food for a long time.

Later, this rare sensitive animal was rescued and sheltered under the supervision of BGB for a long period of about 68 days by its own veterinary doctor providing good treatment, necessary food and accommodation – making it fully healthy and fit.

This rare species of animal was handed over to Bangabandhu Safari Park today for national conservation.

Earlier on 2021 and 2022, the BGB rescued and sheltered two other Nilgais.

Later, the two nilgai were brought to Dhaka and sheltered in the Pilkhana sanctuary.

It should be noted that BGB has always respected animal welfare laws and taken great care in animal conservation. Also, BGB is regularly handing over to the forest department after rescuing various species of wild animals while being smuggled through the border in different parts of the country.

A sanctuary for animals and birds has been created with a wide area in the green nature under the cool shade of trees at the BGB headquarters in Dhaka, where many rare species of animals and birds roam in close compassion.