Beryl, earliest Category 4 hurricane on record, hurtles towards Caribbean

Environment

Reuters
01 July, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 10:54 am

Related News

Beryl, earliest Category 4 hurricane on record, hurtles towards Caribbean

The centre of the hurricane is expected to travel across the Windward Islands on Monday morning as a Category 4 storm, the second-strongest level on a five-step scale, bringing "potentially catastrophic wind damage" to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada

Reuters
01 July, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 10:54 am
Hurricane Beryl, June 30, 2024. Photo: NOAA/Handout REUTERS
Hurricane Beryl, June 30, 2024. Photo: NOAA/Handout REUTERS

The "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Hurricane Beryl barrelled across the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday night toward the Caribbean's Windward Islands, where it is expected to bring life-threatening winds and flash flooding on Monday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The first hurricane of the 2024 season was located about 150 miles (240 km) southeast of Barbados on Sunday night, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), the NHC said in an advisory.

"Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its core moves through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean," the NHC said in its latest advisory.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The centre of the hurricane is expected to travel across the Windward Islands on Monday morning as a Category 4 storm, the second-strongest level on a five-step scale, bringing "potentially catastrophic wind damage" to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada.

It is rare for a major hurricane to appear this early in the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. On Sunday, Beryl became the earliest Category 4 hurricane on record, beating Hurricane Dennis, which became a Category 4 on July 8, 2005, according to NHC data.

Hurricane warnings have been issued in Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands, Grenada and Tobago. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Dominica, Trinidad, and parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Authorities and residents on the Caribbean islands were preparing for the storm's arrival.

Tobago has opened shelters, closed schools for Monday, and cancelled elective surgeries in the hospitals, authorities said.

The hurricane is expected to bring 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 cm) of rain across Barbados and the Windward Islands throughout the day on Monday, which the NHC warned could cause flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

Large, dangerous swells are also expected to batter the southern coasts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.  

In May, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic in 2024, in part due to near-record warm ocean temperatures. 

Top News / World+Biz

Hurricane Beryl / Caribbean

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Cool personal care tools you must try

1h | Brands
Compared to a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Lexus LX570S: Form, function and final farewell

20h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

14h | Videos
Foreign varieties of mangoes cultivated in Chuadanga

Foreign varieties of mangoes cultivated in Chuadanga

2h | Videos
India pocket huge amount of money by winning the T20 World Cup

India pocket huge amount of money by winning the T20 World Cup

12h | Videos
UK economy grew more than first estimated in early 2024

UK economy grew more than first estimated in early 2024

1h | Videos