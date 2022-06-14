Bengal Slow Loris rescued in Moulvibazar

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 08:51 pm

Bengal Slow Loris rescued in Moulvibazar

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Forest Department has rescued a Slow Loris from Champarai Tea Garden in Kamalganj of Moulvibazar with the help of a volunteer organisation, Stand for our Endangered Wildlife (SEW).

Rupak Das, a member of the SEW team, first received the news in the wee hours of Tuesday (14 June).

According to SEW sources, an identified animal, which was being chased around by a dog, entered the house of a Champarai garden resident Sujan Munda around 9pm Monday (13 June).

When Sujan informed the locals, they came to see the animal but could not exactly recognise it. Some said it looked like a baby bear.

The SEW team were later informed about the animal loitering about and they immediately took action.

SEW reached out to Sujan Munda and his relative Laxman Munda. They were asked to keep the animal in a secure area till the next morning.

Later, SEW team members Sohel Shyam and Adri Barman, accompanied by Junior Wildlife Scout Tajul Islam and Forest Guard Subrata Sarkar, rescued the animal who was identified as a Bengal Slow Loris or Northern Slow Loris. It also goes by the scientific name, Nycticebus bengalensis.

Sohel Shyam, chief coordinator of SEW, said, "The Slow Loris is an animal that lives in tall trees of the forest."

The animal has currently been given shelter at the Lawachara Rescue Centre. It will be released into the forest upon ensuring its good health, said forest department sources.

