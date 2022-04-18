BELA legal notice seeks initiative for pollution free rivers

Environment

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 08:39 pm

Related News

BELA legal notice seeks initiative for pollution free rivers

The notice was sent to various ministries and govt departments demanding an initiative within 10 days to decontaminate 54 rivers

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 08:39 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) has sent a legal notice to the government demanding an initiative within 10 days to decontaminate 54 rivers of the country including the Buriganga, Brahmaputra, Shitalakshya and the Turag rivers.

Bela Chief Executive, Advocate Syeda Rizwana Hasan told reporters that a writ petition would be filed with the High Court if no action was taken within the stipulated time.

The notice sought the formulation of a time-bound action plan to decontaminate the polluted rivers, she added.

The notice called for identification of sources of pollution, preparation of a full list of polluters and the prevention of pollution, appropriate punishment for the polluters, bringing them under the law, and declaring highly polluted rivers an environmental crisis to ensure maintenance and management accordingly.

The notice was sent on Monday to the secretaries for environment, industries, shipping, land, fisheries and animal resources, water resources, agriculture, finance and public administration ministries, the secretary of the local government department, chairman of the National River Protection Commission, the inspector general of police, DG of Bangladesh Water Development Board, the DG of the environment department, and the chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority.

BELA sent the notice after identifying the polluted rivers from research by various government agencies and individual investigations and news published in newspapers.

These research efforts have revealed the severity of pollution in six rivers of Dhaka and its adjacent areas. The rivers are Buriganga, Turag, Balu, Shitalakshya, Dhaleshwari, and Meghna. Furthermore, there are excessive metals in the waters of the Karnaphuli in Chattogram, the Karatoa, Teesta, Atrai and the Padma rivers in the north of the country, and the Kirtankhola, Rupsha and Lower Meghna rivers in the south of the country, destroying soil fertility. Because water from these rivers is being used for agricultural irrigation, excessive heavy metals enter the human body through food and pose a serious health risk.

The researchers also found that the Lower Kumar, Dhaleshwari, Balu, Suti, Paruli and Chilai rivers have become unusable for aquatic animals and plants due to industrial pollution.

Top News

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) / Pollution / rivers / Legal Notice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

10h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

12h | Brands
During Covid-19, hundreds of bodegas collapsed and if the switch to online shopping proves a structural change, many more will be in trouble. Photo: Bloomberg

Don’t call it a convenience store: The New York bodega is so much more

11h | Panorama
As a result of rapid climate change, flash floods and rising sea levels have been increasingly affecting the country. Photo: Mumit M

‘Adaptation plan should consider the changing social affairs and production system’ 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

1d | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh