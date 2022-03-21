Bay depression likely to intensify into cyclonic storm Monday afternoon

The depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast bay is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm by Monday (21 March) afternoon and move in a north/northeasterly direction.

It was centered at 6am today about 1150kms south of Chattogram port, 1060kms south of Cox's Bazar port, 1240kms south-southeast of Mongla port and 1165kms south-southeast of Payra port.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48kms of deep depression centre is about 50kph rising to 60kph in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal no 1.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.

They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.