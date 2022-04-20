Bapa asks minister to stop landfilling Chandranath pond in Habiganj

Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon (Bapa) have called on Md Tajul Islam, minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operative (LGRD), to take measures to stop the filling of an age-old pond in Habiganj.

In a letter to the minister on Tuesday, the environmental organisation also called for recovering and preserving the Chandranath pond citing its historical value.

Bapa President Sultana Kamal and Secretary Sharif Jamil wrote the letter on behalf of the organisation after several media reports brought the matter of the pond filling to light in recent days.

According to media reports, Habiganj municipality aimed to fill up the pond and build a market on it.

On 18 April, Habiganj Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Jahan directed authorities concerned to prevent the pond from being filled up but the occupation continued.

Two workers were arrested on Wednesday after being found landfilling the pond. They were later released.

In its letter, Bapa said Habiganj city is currently in dire straits due to lack of proper maintenance and occupation of many ponds and natural reservoirs over the past two decades.

The Chandranath pond has for some time now been filled with soil, which is illegal and a matter of great concern, Bapa leaders said.

These actions are in violation of written government instructions to conserve ponds in any municipal area of ​​Bangladesh, they added.

Bapa leaders made several other demands in the letter, including dredging the pond, making it visually pleasing, taking measures to recover other old ponds and the Khowai River, and formulating a comprehensive integrated master plan for Habiganj Municipality, and more.