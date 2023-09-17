Bangladesh will cut HCFCs consumption by 67%: Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin today said by implementing the HCFC Phase Out Management Plan (Stage-2), Bangladesh is expected to reduce the consumption of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by 67.5% by 2025.

"The government is working towards the phase out of HCFCs used in air conditioners, fire fighting and thermal foam sectors under the Montreal Protocol adopted to protect ozone layer," he told a function here.

The award distribution ceremony was organised at the auditorium of the Department of Environment (DoE) this afternoon, marking the World Ozone Day 2023.

The theme of the day this year was "Montreal Protocol: Fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change".

Speaking as the chief guest, Shahab Uddin said for HCFC phase out, all alternative technologies are encouraged which will simultaneously protect the ozone layer and be climate-friendly.

By implementing this plan, he said, Bangladesh will enter a new era in the field of air cooler production.

"The door of export of manufactured products will be opened abroad. The government is providing special incentives for manufacturers of refrigeration and air conditioning products in payment of tax and VAT," the minister said.

He said Bangladesh was praised and awarded by the United Nations Environment in 2012 and 2017 in recognition of successful implementation of the Montreal Protocol.

In addition, Shahab Uddin said, the DoE was awarded in 2019 by the World Customs Organization and the United Nations Environment and Ozone Secretariat for its significant contribution to controlling the illegal entry and import of ozone-depleting substances.

He said, "MOTRIL protocol is a time-bound, legally binding international agreement, so we have to be more careful in implementing it and comply with each of its obligations on time".

The environment minister sought cooperation from all concerned in implementing the remaining programmes under the Montreal Protocol.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar and Additional Secretary (Admin) of the ministry Iqbal Abdullah Harun spoke at the meeting as special guests while Additional Secretary of the ministry Sanjay Kumar Bhowmick was in the chair.

Among others, UNDP Resident Representative Stephan Liller and Additional Director General of DoE Kazi Abu Taher also spoke.

DoE Director (Air Management) Md Ziaul Haque presented a keynote paper.

Prizes were distributed among the winners of the Child and Adolescent Drawing Competition-2023.