Bangladesh will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding

Reuters
14 November, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 04:15 pm

The Global Shield, coordinated by G7 president Germany, aims to provide rapid access for climate-vulnerable countries to insurance and disaster protection funding after floods or drought. It is being developed in collaboration with the 'V20' group of 58 climate vulnerable economies

The aftermath of cyclone Sitrang that hit Bangladesh in October. Photo: TBS
The aftermath of cyclone Sitrang that hit Bangladesh in October. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh, Pakistan and Ghana will be among the first recipients of funding from a G7 "Global Shield" initiative to provide funding to countries suffering climate disasters, the programme announced on Monday at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

The Global Shield, coordinated by G7 president Germany, aims to provide rapid access for climate-vulnerable countries to insurance and disaster protection funding after floods or drought.

It is being developed in collaboration with the "V20" group of 58 climate-vulnerable economies.

A statement issued by Germany on Monday listed Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines and Senegal as some of the initial recipients of Global Shield packages.

Those packages would be developed in the coming months, Germany said.

