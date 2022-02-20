Bangladesh, US to work for effective climate action: Foreign Minister

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 01:26 pm

Bangladesh and the United States (US) have the opportunity to work together in a number of long-term, ambitious initiatives to showcase effective climate action, according to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

He made the remark following a bilateral meeting with the US President's Special Envoy on Climate John Kerry on the sideline of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

During the meeting held on 19 February, the two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, as well as the recent sanctions imposed by the US on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and some of its former and current officials.

Their discussion included the possibility of growth in renewable energy in Bangladesh in line with the country's requirement to generate an additional 4,000 MW of energy from renewable sources to meet its target of 40% within its energy mix. 

The foreign minister sought US support in developing skillsets for creating job opportunities in the renewable energy sector and solar energy-driven equipment operations. 

He also urged the G7 to support Bangladesh and other climate vulnerable countries with cost-effective technologies for the transition to green energy.

Meanwhile, John Kerry took interest in the project envisaged for heightening and widening embankments with afforestation and renewable energy generation capacity along Bangladesh's coastal belt. He assured of facilitating the US support in conducting the initial feasibility study for the purpose.

Kerry also described the potential of nuclear modular plants that are currently being tested in the US.

Dr Momen appreciated Kerry's emphasis on taking a science-based approach to climate action with a matter of urgency. 

The US Presidential Envoy invited Bangladesh to join the Global Methane Pledge for reducing emissions from solid waste, among other sectors. 

Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuyian was present at the meeting.

