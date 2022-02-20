Bangladesh, US can work together to showcase effective climate actions: FM

UNB
20 February, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 09:09 am

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh and the US can work together to realise several long-term, ambitious initiatives to showcase effective climate actions.

He made the remarks following his meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Germany.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of cooperation issues at the meeting held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Saturday.

They discussed the possibility of growth in renewable energy in Bangladesh in line with the country's requirement to generate an extra 4,000 MW of energy from renewable sources to meet its target of 40 percent within its energy mix.

Dr Momen urged the G7 to support Bangladesh and other climate-vulnerable countries with cost-effective technologies for the transition to green energy.

He also sought the US' support in developing skillsets for creating job opportunities in the renewable energy sector and solar energy-driven equipment operations.

John Kerry talked about the potential of nuclear modular plants that are now being tested in the US.

He took interest in the project envisaged for heightening and widening embankments with afforestation and renewable energy generation capacity along Bangladesh's coastal belt.

Kerry assured of facilitating the US' support in conducting the initial feasibility study for the purpose.

Dr Momen appreciated his emphasis on taking a science-based approach to climate action with a matter of urgency.

Kerry expressed interest in enhancing the US' engagement with other climate-vulnerable countries.

The US presidential envoy invited Bangladesh to join the Global Methane Pledge as a means to benefit from support for reducing emissions from solid waste, among other sectors.

The two leaders also talked about the recent sanctions imposed by the US on Rapid Action Battalion and some of its former and current officials, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuyian was present at the meeting.

