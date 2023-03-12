Bangladesh-UK sign climate accord

Environment

Bangladesh-UK sign climate accord

Bangladesh and the United Kingdom (UK) today signed an agreement for working together in climate action bilaterally and multilaterally to help deliver the outcomes of COP26 and COP27.

State Minister Md Shahriar Alam and visiting UK's Indo-Pacific Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan inked the deal titled "Bangladesh-UK climate accord" on behalf of their respective sides at the Foreign Service academy in the capital. 

After signing the deal, Alam said that from now on Bangladesh and Britain would work together in the climate change front especially to implement the recommendations made during the COP 26 and COP 27. 

"Specially, we will work together to implement the loss and damage issue in favour of the climate vulnerable countries," he said. 

The state minister said Dhaka would also work with the UK to make the climate adaptation financial mechanism more innovative to support the countries those are mostly affected by the adverse impact of global warming. 

Trevelyan arrived in Dhaka on Friday to discuss security, democracy, human rights, trade and the Rohingya crisis.

"As Bangladesh continues its development trajectory, the visit aims to celebrate the success and solidify the close links between the two countries for the years ahead, including through Bangladesh's crucial election year," said the British High Commission regarding the visit.

Climate accord

