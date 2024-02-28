Bangladesh, S Arabia agree to sign MoU to boost cooperation in combating climate change

Environment

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:31 pm

During the meeting, Saudi State Minister Faqeeha extended a formal invitation to Minister Saber Chowdhury to attend the United Nations Convention on Desertification (UNCCD) scheduled for December 2024.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to bolster collaboration in key areas such as environmental protection, wildlife conservation, combating climate change, and pollution control.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Environment Osama Ibrahim Faqeeha agreed to sign the MoU during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing UN Environment Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, according to a press statement issued today (28 February).

During the meeting, Saudi State Minister Faqeeha extended a formal invitation to Minister Saber Chowdhury to attend the United Nations Convention on Desertification (UNCCD) scheduled for December 2024.

This invitation underscores the growing collaboration between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in addressing environmental challenges on a global scale, reads the press statement.

They also discussed a wide array of topics including knowledge exchange programs, agricultural sustainability, mangrove conservation, waste management, the development of smart cities, and strategies to address land degradation. 

